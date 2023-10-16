No scope of retreating from movement: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said there was no scope of stepping back from the movement the party has already started to bring down the incumbent government and hold the upcoming general election under a non-partisan caretaker government.

Fakhrul said, “If we return home leaving this government in power, our youth will neither find jobs nor have peace.”

He told this at a rally organised by the Juba Dal, a youth wing of BNP, outside the party office at Nayapaltan in the capital on Monday.

The BNP leader also expressed optimism that the movement will play a crucial role in achieving their goal of overthrowing this government.

Speaking at the rally, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas stated, “The government is afraid of BNP leaders and activists, evident from the lawsuits filed against 43 lakh BNP members.”

Standing Committee Member, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, BNP Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, Southern Convener Bir Muktijodha Abdus Salam, Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, North Acting Convener Professor Dr Farhad Halim Donor, among others, addressed the gathering under the leadership of Juba Dal President Sultan Salah Uddin Tuku.