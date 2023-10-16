PM Sheikh Hasina releases commemorative stamps on building Smart Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday released a Taka 10 commemorative postage stamp, a Taka 10 first day cover and a Data card of Taka 5 on the occasion of her government’s steps to build Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

Sheikh Hasina also released a commemorative postage stamp souvenir sheet of Taka 50, a Taka 10 opening day cover and a data card of Taka 5, marking 50 years of Bangladesh’s membership with the International civil aviation organization.

The Prime Minister released the commemorative postage stamps, opening day covers, the data card and the souvenir at a ceremony at the Ganabhaban in the capital, BSS reports.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister used special cancellers.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, and director general of Directorate of Post Tarun Kanti Sikdar were present.

The postage stamp, first-day cover and data card, will be sold from Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO and will also be available at other GPOs and head post offices across the country later.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali, Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain and Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman were also present.