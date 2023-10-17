Bangladesh beat Maldives by 2-1 to ensure group stage of WC qualifiers

Bangladesh beat visiting Maldives by 2-1 goals in their second leg of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier held on Tuesday at Bashundhara Kings Arena in the city, reports BSS.

Bangladesh had no any alternative option but to win the match after the two teams had a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the World Cup qualifying play-off held in Maldives.

The win gave Bangladesh a spot in the group-stage of the World Cup Qualifiers where they were grouped in Group I along with Australia, Palestine, and Lebanon.

Each team will play six matches in a two-legged format meaning Bangladesh will get to play six more international matches in total.

Forward Rakib Hossain gave Bangladesh a deserving lead early in the 11th minute. Taking a cut back from Faisal Ahmed Fahim, Rakib sent the ball home with a perfect right footer placing shot giving no chance to Maldives custodian under the bar.

Bangladesh survived from a suicidal goal two minutes after the goal. Saad Uddin almost sent the ball into his own net while attempted to block Maldives’ Hamza Mohammed’s corner. Goalkeeper Mitul Marma however jumped to save the attempt.

Maldives staged a fight back in the 36th minute of the match. Aisam Ibrahim’s coolly sent the ball into the net with a header from the danger zone after Fahim failed to clear Hazmar’s corner from the right wing.

Following 1-1 draw in the first half, Bangladesh were desperate to take lead again and their best moment came in the 46th minute following a coordinated attack. Winger Faisal Ahmed Fahim, who missed some of scoring chances in the first half, restored Bangladesh’s lead sending the ball to the net from close range before Sohel Rana did the spade work giving a short pass to Fahim.

The charges of Javier Cabrera however have suffered a setback as midfielder Sohel Rana was shown red card by the referee in the 59th minute following double yellow cards.

Maldives were also reduced to ten men as Ahnaf Raseed was got marching order in the 4th minute of the added time.