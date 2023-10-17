Experience Navratri fusion while you fast with flavourful delights

Durga Puja symbolises the triumph of good over evil and the worship of goddess Durga. It is not just a period of prayer and reflection but also a celebration of delicious and wholesome food. To enhance your Navratri fasting experience, Voltas Beko brings you easy fasting recipes that seamlessly blend tradition and innovation. With the help of your microwave and refrigerator, you can create flavourful delights to savour during this sacred time.

Sabudana Khichdi

Ingredients:

1 cup Sabudana (sago pearls)

2 medium-sized potatoes, peeled and diced

1/2 cup roasted peanuts, crushed

2-3 green chilies, finely chopped

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp ghee (clarified butter)

Sendhanamak (rock salt) to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped, for garnish

Method:

Wash the Sabudana thoroughly and soak it in water for 4-5 hours. Drain and keep it in the refrigerator overnight.

Heat ghee in a microwave-safe bowl, add cumin seeds, and microwave for 30 seconds.

Add diced potatoes and microwave for 5 minutes, stirring halfway.

Mix soaked Sabudana, crushed peanuts, green chilies, and rock salt. Microwave for another 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.

Lauki (Bottle Gourd) Kofta Curry

Ingredients:

For Koftas:

1 cup grated Lauki (bottle gourd)

1/2 cup Singhadekaatta (water chestnut flour)

Sendhanamak to taste

1/2 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

Oil for frying

For Curry:

1 cup curd (yogurt), whisked

1/2 cup tomato puree

1/2 tsp ginger paste

1/2 tsp green chili paste

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp coriander powder

Sendhanamak to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped, for garnish

Method:

For Koftas:

Combine grated Lauki, water chestnut flour, cumin seeds, red chili powder, and rock salt in a bowl.

Form small koftas from the mixture.

Heat oil in a microwave-safe dish and fry the koftas until golden brown. Keep them aside.

For Curry:

In a microwave-safe bowl, mix curd, tomato puree, ginger paste, green chili paste, cumin powder, coriander powder, and rock salt.

Microwave the mixture for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally until the oil separates.

Add the fried koftas to the curry and microwave for another 2 minutes.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve with Singhade Ke Atee Ki Roti.

Fruit Salad with Yogurt Dressing

Ingredients:

Assorted fruits (banana, apple, pomegranate, etc.), chopped

1 cup thick yogurt

2 tbsp honey

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Method:

In a mixing bowl, combine yogurt, honey, and cardamom powder. Mix well to prepare the dressing.

Toss the chopped fruits in the dressing.

Refrigerate for a couple of hours before serving for a refreshing and healthy dessert.