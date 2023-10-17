Mitu murder: HC rejects Babul Akhtar’s bail

The High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail petition of former superintendent of police Babul Akhtar in his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu murder case.

An HC bench of JUstice SM Kudduzaman and Justice Shahed Nur Uddin rejected the bail citing that his bail plea was not pressed.

Adv Shishir Monir confirmed the matter.

Earlier on March 23, a court in Chattogram framed charges against seven people, inlcuding Babul Akhtar, in the case.

On June 5, 2016, unidentified assailants gunned down Babul’s wife Mitu at the port city’s GEC intersection while she was going to drop her son Mahir Akter, 7, at the pickup spot for his school bus.

Soon after the crime, Babul filed a murder case at Panchlaish Police Station against three unidentified men.

The case was transferred to the Police Bureau Investigation (PBI) in 2019 after Mitu’s father, himself a retired police officer, filed a complaint against the CMP’s mishandling of the case.

On May 12, 2021, the PBI submitted its final report and arrested Babul Akter in another case filed by Mitu’s father and since then he has been in prison.

Babul Akhter also filed a no-confidence petition against the PBI report on October 14, 2021.

On November 3 last year, a Chittagong Court rejected the final report of PBI in the murder case and ordered it to conduct further investigation.