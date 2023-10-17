PM to decide about size of election-time govt: Law Minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq has said that the prime minister herself will decide about the size of an election-time government though nothing is mentioned about it anywhere in the constitution.

“The prime minister will take a decision on how many ministers she would induct to her cabinet during the elections. If she needs everyone, all the minister would remain there, and if she thinks she would bring down the size of the cabinet, it is completely her decision. The constitution has given her that authority,” he said.

The minister was talking to newsmen after a meeting with a delegation of International Labour Organization (ILO) at his ministry’s conference room on Tuesday.

The ILO delegation led by country director Tuomo Poutiainen, also included program manager Neeran Ramjuthan, project technical officer Chayanich Thamparipattra, senior program officer Md Saidul Islam and program officer Chowdhury Albab Kadir.

“We have brought some amendments to the labour act; ILO had something to say about the amendments. They told us their points, we have listened to them and some matters were resolved today and gave some clarifications as well. We will sit again here on October 22 and priority areas presented by them (ILO) on Tuesday would be discussed on that day,” Anisul added.

“The ILO laid emphasis on raising the workers’ authority to call strike and at the same time increasing the authority of labour courts. They have expressed satisfaction over most of our amendments. However, they have suggested to do everything as per the international or ILO standards,” he further said.