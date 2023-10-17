South Africa vs Netherlands dream 11 team prediction, match preview

Temba Bavuma’s South Africa will be aiming for a third win on the trot when they take on the Netherlands in Match No. 15 of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

The Proteas have begun with a couple of impressive wins over Sri Lanka and Australia so far in their campaign.

Netherlands are currently at the bottom of the Points Table but South Africa will do well not to take them lightly as the Dutch had stunned them in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match in Adelaide which cost the Proteas a place in the semifinal stage.

Both sides may look at a couple of changes. Looking at the pitch and overhead conditions in Dharamsala, South Africa may look to bring back pacer Gerald Coetzee in place of chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamsi. While the Dutch will be hoping that pacer Logan van Beek would have recovered from a hamstring injury and will be fit enough to replace Ryan Klein in the lineup for Tuesday’s match.

South Africa (probable): 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Temba Bavuma (capt), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 David Miller, 6 Heinrich Klaasen, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi/Gerald Coetzee

Logan van Beek missed the New Zealand game with a hamstring injury. If he is fit, he could come in for Ryan Klein. The rest of the side is likely to be unchanged.

Netherlands (probable): 1 Vikramjit Singh, 2 Max O’Dowd, 3 Colin Ackermann, 4 Bas de Leede, 5 Teja Nidamanuru, 6 Scott Edwards (capt & wk), 7 Sybrand Engelbrecht, 8 Roelof van der Merwe, 9 Logan van Beek/Ryan Klein, 10 Aryan Dutt, 11 Paul van Meekeren.