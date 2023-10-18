BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on October 28

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has announced to hold a grand rally on October 28 to press home their one-point demand for resignation of ruling Awami League government and holding the next general election under non-party caretaker government.

The BNP leader made the announcement at a rally held at the party’s central office at Nayapaltan in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

Mirza Fakhrul said BNP will launch a mass procession from the grand rally.

“Many obstacles will come, we’ll have to make our movement a success braving all these obstacles,” he said.

Earlier, leaders and activists from different parts of the country, especially from different corners of Dhaka city, started to gather in Nayapaltan area with processions since morning.

The rally was meant to mount pressure on the government to accept the party’s one-point demand which includes the resignation of the government and the unconditional release of party chief Khaleda Zia for her treatment abroad.

The rally was chaired by Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP Convener Abdus Salam.

They joined the rally with processions and carrying banners and posters reading their demands and portraits of the party founder Ziaur Rahman, chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

The BNP earlier held several events in the days leading up to the gathering, including rallies by Mohila Dal, Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal and Juba Dal in Dhaka.

Apart from BNP, like-minded political parties and alliances also arranged separate rallies in different parts of the city to press home their one-point demand.