Bangladesh restricted to 256 runs despite flying start

Bangladesh were restricted to a below-per-total of 256 runs despite having a flying start against India in the 17th game of the World Cup in Pune.

Earlier on batting, openers Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Liton Das picked up 63 runs in the first powerplay at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

They showed vigilance at the beginning and then made a 93-run stand between them taking the Indian bowlers around the ground by hitting boundaries.

However, they lost their momentum after Tanzid departed for 51 runs from 43 balls. the Tigers lost four quick wickets within 44 runs.

Mushfiqur Rahim (38) then came in and made a 42-run stand with Liton Das (66). After that, Liton returned to the pavilion and Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Mahmudullah Riyad played a cameo of 46 from 36 balls at the end propelled the team to manage 256 runs after 50 overs.

Three Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each while each from Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav got one.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh – Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

India – Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.