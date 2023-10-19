Couple jailed for life for killing woman in Sylhet

A Sylhet court has sentenced a man and his wife to life term imprisonment for murdering a woman in Jaintiapur in Sylhet in 2021.

Senior Session Judge Moshiur Rahman handed down the verdict on Thursday. The court also fined Abdul Karim Tk 10,000.

The convicts are -Abdul Karim, 39, and his wife Shirin Begum, 31. They were the residents at Farfara village in Jaintiapur Upazila.

According to the prosecution story, on September 23 in 2021 convict Abdul Karim stabbed his step brother’s wife Sonara Begum to death over land dispute at their house at the village.

Testifying witnesses and evidences the court gave the order, said Public Prosecutor advocate Nizam Uddin.