Puja gifts distributed among Hindu families in Kamalganj

Kamalganj Correspondent : Puja gifts were distributed among 2000 Hindu families at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Thursday on the occasion of Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Hindu community.

These gifts were distributed at Mirtinga Tea Garden under Rahimpur union of the upazila in the morning initiated by local UP member Dhana Bauri family.

At that time, Rahimpur UP chairman Iftekhar Ahmed Badrul, member Dhana Bauri, Kamalganj upazila woman vice chairman Bilkis Begum, Mirtinga tea garden assistant manager Rezaul Hayat Emon, freedom fighter Kul Chandra Tati, ‘Bagan Panchayat Committee’ president Montu Alamik, Awami League leader Nuruttam Bardhan spoke, among others.