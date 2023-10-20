Australia clinch 62-run victory over Pakistan

Australia have made it two now as they have defeated Pakistan by 62 runs in the 18th match of the World Cup at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The five-time world champions bowled Pakistan out for 305 runs while defending the mountain-like total of 367 runs on Friday.

In reply to the score, Pakistani openers came with positive mindsets to propel the team to a flying start. The men in green picked up 134 runs in their opening partnership in 21 overs.

Abdullah Shafique departed for 64 from 61 balls after showing his aggression while another opener Imam-ul-Haq went for 70.

Pakistan were well in the game when Mohammad Rizwan (46) was building partnership with Saud Shakeel (30) and Iftikhar Ahmed (26).

However, their hope for the victory was buried after the trio’s departure. They lost all of their wickets on 305 runs in 45.3 overs.

Earlier, Australia got a mountain-like total of 367 runs losing nine wickets after the full 50 overs despite falling into a batting collapse at the end.

Being asked to bat, two openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh propelled Australia to a fantastic start making a huge 259-run stand between them.

They remained on the crease till 33.5 overs as both of the batters reached their individual three-digit milestone one after another in two successive balls.

Marsh departed for 121 from 108 balls while Warner carried his innings through 163 runs and went back in the 43rd over.

It seemed that Australia would easily cross the 400 mark in the match but no further Aussie batters could hold their nerves after the duo departed to the pavilion, resulting in Australia to a collapse at the end of the innings. They lost their nine wickets within just 104 runs.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers taking a fifer by conceding just 54 runs in 10 overs quota while another fast bowler Haris Rauf got three wickets.

Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.