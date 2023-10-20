Beani Bazar Cancer and General Hospital Foundation Raises £35,000 at “Let’s Beat Cancer” Fundraising Dinner at Croydon. 

Beani Bazar Cancer and General Hospital Foundation, a prominent healthcare institution, successfully organised a fundraising dinner event with the slogan “Let’s Beat Cancer.” The event, held on Monday evening, October 16, took place at a restaurant in Croydon, South West London, and marked a significant step in supporting cancer patients and their families.

The evening was graced by the presence of various distinguished individuals who shared their insights and support. M Shab Uddin, the CEO of Beani Bazar Cancer and General Hospital, passionately presented a detailed overview of the hospital’s mission and initiatives in the fight against cancer. This engaging presentation was moderated by Forhad Hossain Tipu, the Marketing Director and Trustee of Beani Bazar Cancer and General Hospital Foundation.

The event, presided over by Yawar Khan Chairman’s Asian Curry Awards.Host the event at The Akash Tandoori Restaurants Wallington Surrey had the privilege of hosting Charshalton and Wallington MP Elliot Colburn MP as the chief guest. His attendance underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in the battle against cancer.

Former Mayor of Croydon Council, Sherwan Chowdhury, and Shanul Hamid Manju, shared their perspectives and support for this noble cause, emphasizing the significance of community involvement and solidarity.

The event saw the participation of esteemed individuals, including Anwar Hussain, President of the Bangladesh Welfare Fair Association Croydon; Rafiqul Haider, Treasurer of the Asian Catering Association; and Abdul Karim Nazim, Ali Abdur Rauf, and Abdul Samad, Trustees of Beani Bazar Cancer Hospital. Additionally, Senior Fund Raising Director Abdul Shafiq and Fund Raising Director Mohammed Azizur Rahman addressed the audience, highlighting the importance of contributions in furthering the hospital’s mission.

The event welcomed Deputy Finance Director Manjurus Samad Chowdhury, UK Coordinator Azad Hussain, prominent businessmen Abdus Sufan, Matiur Rahman Khukon, Nizamul Haque, Enamul Haque Shelim and others from various walks of life.

An honorable addition to the Board of Trustees, Accountant Nasir Ali Shah, FCMA, joined the foundation, adding valuable expertise to their mission.

A remarkable highlight of the evening was the generous pledge of donations totaling £35,000 by the event’s esteemed guests. Anwar Hussain, President of the Bangladesh Welfare Association Croydon, expressed his gratitude for the support received and underscored the impact such contributions would have on the fight against cancer.

The CEO of Beani Bazar Cancer and General Hospital Foundation, M Shab Uddin, presented crests to the trustees as a token of appreciation for their dedicated commitment to the cause.

The “Let’s Beat Cancer” fundraising dinner proved to be a resounding success, demonstrating the community’s unwavering dedication to making a difference in the lives of cancer patients. Beani Bazar Cancer and General Hospital Foundation looks forward to continuing its noble mission with the continued support of the community.