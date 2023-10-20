Quader asks AL leaders, activists to guard puja mandaps

Road Transport and Bridges minister Obaidul Quader has directed the leaders and workers of the Awami League (AL) and its affiliated organisations to guard puja mandaps during the Durg Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community, that began on Friday .

Obaidul Quader also the General Secretary of the ruling AL party made the call while talking to the reporters after exchanging views with the leaders of Puja Ujjapan Parishad at AL President Sheikh Hasina’s political office at Dhanmondi in capital on Friday.

He said that the incident of violence in Comilla came to the attention of the party and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has personally inquired the issue with deep concern.

The whole matter is being investigated. Disciplinary action will be taken if anyone is found guilty.