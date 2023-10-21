Champs England fall onto ground while climbing up Protea-mountai

A huge win for South Africa as they have defeated the defending champions England by 229 runs in the 20th game of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai.

The Proteas bowled out all of the English batters for 170 runs in just 22 overs while defending the mountain-like 399 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, pushing the champions to there biggest defeat ever in World Cup history.

In reply to the score, England were losing wickets from the very beginning of their innings, with the first wicket starting on 18 runs.

English batters could not build any partnership as their batters returned at regular intervals. They lost eight wickets in 100 runs.

Bowler Mark Wood played a cameo of 43 runs from only 17 balls with the bat at the end while making a 70-run stand on the ninth wicket along with Gus Atkinson who also hit a cameo of 21-ball 35.

As the last batter Reece Topley retired hurt, England were announced all out on 170 after losing nine wickets. The champions did not able to play even the half of the full 50 overs.

Gerald Coetzee took the highest three wickets while Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen got two wickets each for South Africa.

Earlier, South Africa posted the mountain-like total of 399 runs before England with an outstanding hundred hit by Heinrich Klaasen.

Being asked to bat, the Proteas lost Quinton de Kock (4) in the second ball of the innings but they came back strongly making a 121-run stand in the second wicket between Reeza Hendricks (85) and Rassie van der Dussen (60).

South Africa then made a huge 151-run stand in the sixth wicket between Heinrich Klaasen (109) and Marco Jansen (75) to post the gigantic total. Standing captain Aiden Markram (42) played a crucial knock in the middle.

Reece Topley got the highest three wickets for England while Gus Atkinson and Adil Rashid took two wickets each.

Chokers South Africa suffered an unexpected defeat against the Netherlands while defending champions England lost against Afghanistan and had two defeats in three games.

England made three changes in the playing XI as Ben Stokes, David Willey and Gus Atkinson came in.

There was just one forced change for South Africa, with Reeza Hendricks replacing the injured Bavuma.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.