Man killed as motorcycle crashes into tree in Kamalganj

Moulvibazar Correspondent : A man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a roadside tree at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Saturday.
The accident took place on the Kamalganj-Sreemangal road around 7:30 am.
The deceased was Sushend Debnath, 52, a resident of Zogibil village in the upazila.
Quoting locals, Kamalganj Police Station officer-in-charge Abdur Rahzzaque said a motorcycle hit a roadside tree in front of Heed Bangladesh office after losing control, leaving him critically injured.
He was rescued and taken to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.