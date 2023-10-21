Man killed as motorcycle crashes into tree in Kamalganj

Moulvibazar Correspondent : A man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a roadside tree at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Saturday.

The accident took place on the Kamalganj-Sreemangal road around 7:30 am.

The deceased was Sushend Debnath, 52, a resident of Zogibil village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Kamalganj Police Station officer-in-charge Abdur Rahzzaque said a motorcycle hit a roadside tree in front of Heed Bangladesh office after losing control, leaving him critically injured.

He was rescued and taken to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.