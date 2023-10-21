MP Shahjahan Miah passes away

Adv Shahjahan Miah, lawmaker from Patuakhali-1 constituency, passed away at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka on Saturday morning. He was 85.

He breathed his last at about 6am while undergoing treatment at the hospital, his son Adv Arifuzzaman, municipal Awami League general secretary, confirmed.

Shahjahan Miah left behind wife, three sons, one daughter and hosts of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

The first namaz-e-janaza for the three-time MP will be held at Sangshad Bhaban at 3pm.

He will be buried at Patuakhali municipality graveyard following second-namaz-e-janaza at Russel Square Balur Math in Patuakhali on Sunday.