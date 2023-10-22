AL will always remain beside Hindu community: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday reassured the Hindu community of the country that Bangladesh Awami League (AL) will always remain beside them as in the past.

“We, Awami League was always beside you (Hindu community), and will remain beside you . . ,” she said while addressing the Hindu devotees during her visit to the Durga Puja Mandop at the Dhakeshwari National Temple this afternoon, reports BSS.

The premier said the Hindu community of the country has repeatedly been attacked, but Awami League always stood beside them.

In this regard, she referred to attack, repression and torture on the Hindu community in the country in 1992 and after 2001.

She said Bangladesh was even pushed back from the spirit of secularism after the brutal killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.

The premier extended her greetings to Hindu community members at home and abroad on their sacred religious festival Sharadiya Durga Utsab and said, “Religion is for individuals, but festival is for all.”

Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad President JL Bhowmik and Mohanagar Puja Udjapon Parishad President Monindra Kumar Nath also spoke as Mohanagar Puja Udjapon Parishad General Secretary Romen Mondal conducted the function.

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and local lawmaker Hazi Selim were also present.

The premier, as well, visited the Puja Mandop, and enjoyed a dance performance.