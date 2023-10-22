India restrict New Zealand to 273

Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul helped Team India to restrict New Zealand at 273 in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, New Zealand lost two early wickets but the fiery partnership between Daryl Mitchell (130) and Rachin Ravindra (75) brought them back into the game, NDTV reports.

For India, Shami took four wickets Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets. Apart from them, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took one wicket each. Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand.

India made two changes after they lost star all-rounder Hardik Pandya due to an ankle injury and has not travelled with the team to the Himalayan venue.

Twenty20 batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav and fast bowler Mohammed Shami make the team in place of Pandya and Shardul Thakur.

The Kiwis come in unchanged from their previous win over Afghanistan. They have three seamers led by Trent Boult and two spinners.

Regular captain Kane Williamson is sidelined with a fractured thumb.

“We were here training yesterday and felt that a bit of dew comes in,” Rohit said at the toss.

“Looks like a good pitch, we’ll back ourselves to chase.”

Stand-in New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said he also would have bowled first had he won the toss, but they are looking to keep the “momentum going”.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (capt/wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Mark Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Umpires: Michael Gough (IND), Richard Kettleborough (IND)

TV Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)