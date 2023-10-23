Train-collision in Bhairab: Dhaka-Sylhet train service halted

The rail communication on the Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Sylhet routes has been suspended after two trains collided in Bhairab on Monday afternoon.

Kamalpur Railway Station master Afsar Uddin confirmed the matter.

He said, “A relief train has been sent to the spot for rescue operations. The rail communication on the on the Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Sylhet routes will resume after that.”

Earlier, a passenger train and a container train collided head-on at Bhairab railway station in Kishoreganj district around 3:00 pm, Monday.

At least fifteen bodies were recovered so far from the wreckage and the death toll could increase, said Abdul Alim Sikder, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Many people are stuck under the wheels of the train. On information, firefighters rushed to the spot and engaged in rescue operations.