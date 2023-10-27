Action against indiscipline in the name of grand rally: Law Minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Friday said law enforcement agencies would take action against BNP if they create any indiscipline and chaos in the name of grand rally.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made it clear that it is the right of the political parties to launch movement, but action would be taken against BNP if they create any anarchy in the name of grand rally,” he said.

The law minister said this while talking to newsmen at Akhaura Railway Station on Friday morning.

Referring to the BNP Secretary General’s comments that the government holds courts at night, he said, “I had high regards for BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, but he make many comments to confuse people,” he added.

Later, the Law Minister distributed saplings among the primary and secondary level students of Akhaura upazila at the Akhaura upazila premises.

He also took part in an extended meeting of the Akhaura Municipal Awami League in the early afternoon.

Akhaura Municipality mayor Md Takjil Khalifa, Upazila Awami League president Mohammad Ali Chowdhury, former joint convener Monir Hossain, Md Selim Bhuiyan, Upazila Chhatra League president Shahabuddin Baig and general secretary Sakhawat Hossain, among others, were present.