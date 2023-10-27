Dr Kamal bids good-bye to politics

Gano Forum founder president Dr Kamal Hossain has got relief from the party’s president.

He made the announcement at the party’s special national council held at National Press Club auditorium in the capital on Friday.

In his written statement, Dr Kamal said, “I walked along with you since the party’s foundation and tried to resolve the national problems and crises. But, taking my age and physical condition into account, it has become impossible for to discharge the duties and responsibilities as the president actively. In such a situation, I announce to take relieve from the post of Gano Forum president and political activities. However, I will try my best to contribute to the country and the nation from my personal position.”

Requesting the Gano Forum councilors, he said, “You must declare new leadership to strengthen and organise the party. The central committee you are going to form democratically at this central council today, I hope that the committee will play an important role in the national politics in the days ahead. You must always try to make Bangladesh forward being imbued with the ideals of democracy, stability and above all spirit of the War of Liberation. Hope Gano Forum will win, hope people will win.”

Mofizul Islam Khan Kamal and Dr Md Mizanur Rahman have been elected president and general secretary respectively at the council. It was also told at the special council that a full-fledged committee of Gano Forum will be announced within the next one week.

Besides, Dr Kamal Hossain will remain as the lifelong emeritus president of Gano Forum.