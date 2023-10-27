‘Govt will have to bear consequences if BNP grand rally barred at Nayapaltan’

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that they will hold their Saturday’s grand rally in front of the party’s Nayapaltan central office in a peaceful manner. If it is obstructed, the government will have to take full responsibility.

Fakhrul made the statement in a press conference held at the party office on Friday morning ahead of Saturday’s grand rally.

While asking about police permission, the senior BNP leader said,”It is not up to police. It is our constitutional right to hold rally. The rally will be completely peaceful.”

He alleged that centering the rally, many of the party leaders and activists are now behind the bars. They have been given different punishment.

“We want to give a message to the government through the October 28 rally. Want to pressurise them to accept our demand of the caretaker government.”

Mirza Fakhrul said he is hopeful the police will cooperate with them.

“We have not yet received a letter from the DMP. Hope that, they will not obstruct the Saturday rally.”