Man’s body recovered in Moulvibazar

Komalganj (Moulvibazar) Correspondent : Police recovered the body of a man from Komalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Samir Mia, 42, son of Imtiaz Mia, a resident of Shatiji village under Shamshernagar union of the upazila.

According to locals, they saw the body was fallen down behind a hospital at Mokam Bazaar area under the upazila and informed police.

Shamshernagar Police outpost in-charge Shamim Akanji said being informed police recovered the body from the spot and legal action was underway in this regard.