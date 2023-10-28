BNP calls nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal for Sunday

Main opposition BNP has called a dawn-to-dusk hartal across the country for Sunday (October 29) protesting attack on their peaceful grand rally in Dhaka by Awami League and police.

The party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the hartal on Saturday afternoon through a hand-mike after police foiled their rally in front of Nayapaltan on Saturday.

Allegations of launching attack on BNP’s grand rally at Nayapaltan were raised against police. Police suddenly took position on both sides of the grand rally at about 2:30pm when the BNP leaders were addressing the rally. At one stage, police fired rubber bullets, hurled sound grenades and lobbed tear gas shells on the BNP leaders and workers at the rally. Then, the BNP leaders got down from the stage. The BNP workers and supporters also hurriedly left their grand rally.

People who joined the grand rally alleged that police attacked with a view to foiling the BNP’s grand rally at the directive from the top level of the ruling Awami League.

A tense situation has been prevailing at Nayapaltan area amid huge presence of police, RAB, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).