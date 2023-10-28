Cocktails thrown targeting police in Kakrail, 200 BNP men detained

Around 200 BNP leaders and activists were detained during a raid at a building in the city’s Kakrail area early Saturday.

Harun Or Rashid, chief of the DMP’s detective branch, alleged that the detained men threw cocktails targeting police members. After that, police raided the building and detained them.

Most of them came to Dhaka from different districts to participate in the party’s rally scheduled to be held at Nayapaltan at 2pm.

Police also recovered placards, sticks, rods and cocktails from their possessions.

Two policemen sustained injuries and they are currently receiving treatment at the Central Police Hospital in Dhaka, the DMP chief added.