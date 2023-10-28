NED vs BAN match prediction – Who will win?

Game 28 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 will feature a clash between Bangladesh (BAN) and Netherlands (NED) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, October 28. Both sides will be coming into the clash on the back of losses in their respective games.

Bangladesh took on South Africa in their previous game; however, they succumbed to a dominant loss against the Proteas, losing the game by 149 runs. On the other hand, the Netherlands took on Australia in their previous game, where they lost the game by a whopping 309 runs.

Eden Gardens Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata is one that is generally preferred by the batters. Stroke play would be quite possible on the pitch, and a big total on the board could be posted. A high-scoring run chase could be in the cards as well. Opting to bowl first and chasing the target could be a wise decision.

NED vs BAN Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh (BAN):

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Netherlands (NED):

Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

NED vs BAN Probable Best Performers:

Probable Best Batter:

Mahmudullah (Bangladesh)

Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah could be the best batter in game 28 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Notably, Mahmudullah has been in sensational form at the tournament, scoring 268 runs in his last seven games. Mahmudullah’s knock could prove to be handy for the side.

Probable Best bowler:

Bas de Leede (Netherlands)

The Netherlands’ Bas de Leede could be the best bowler in game 28 of the tournament. Even though he had a horrific outing against Australia, Leede has been in exceptional form and could pave the way for the Netherlands. With 19 wickets in his last nine games, his spell could be crucial to his side.