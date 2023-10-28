New Zealand win toss, send Australia to bat

In another battle between the heavyweights at the ongoing men’s 50-over World Cup, Pat Cummins’ Australia is all set to lock horns with New Zealand at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday morning. While New Zealand have been enjoying terrific form, Australia have recently picked up momentum after starting their campaign with back-to-back defeats.

Australia head into the contest on the back of a strong 309-run victory over Netherlands, but the Black Caps will certainly be a tougher opponent. New Zealand, on the other hand, endured a four-wicket hiccup against India in their previous encounter, their first in the tournament. If we take a glance at the points table New Zealand are placed third, while Australia are right behind them.

Playing XI:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Travis Head

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham