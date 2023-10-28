Policeman killed in attack at Fakirapool

A police constable was killed at Fakirapool crossing in the capital on Saturday during the clash between the main opposition BNP and law enforcers.

The victim was identified as Constable Amirul Islam Parvez who hailed from Doulatpur in Makikganj district.

However, it could not be known who launched attack on him.

Doctors at the emergency department of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) declared the constable dead after he was rushed there in a critical condition at about 4:15pm on Saturday.

Dr Mohammad Alauddin, resident surgeon of the DMCH, confirmed the death of the policeman.

He said the policeman was brought at the hospital following his death. He received deep injury on his head. “Being confirmed about his death after the ECG, we pronounced him dead,” he said.

DMCH’s police outpost in-charge inspector Bacchu Mia said there were deep injury on his head. The body was kept at the Dhaka Medical College morgue.

Earlier, 41 policemen were injured during frequent clashes between police and BNP activists at Nayapaltan, Kakrail and Nightingale crossing.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media centre’s deputy commissioner of police (DC) Md Faruk Hossain claimed that the leaders and workers of BNP set fire to two ambulances at Rajarbag Central Police Hospital. At that time, attacks were launched at different places of the hospital including the hospital’s gate.