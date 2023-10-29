Former state minister Zinatunnesa Talukdar passes away

Former State Minister and 1971 Liberation War veteran Zinatunnesa Talukder of Rajshahi passed away at capital’s Ever care Hospital on Sunday morning.

She was 76.

Family sources said Zinatunnesa was suffering from acute heart and lungs diseases.

She left behind two sons and numerous relatives, admirers and political followers to mourn her death.

Zinatunnesa served as the state minister for primary and mass education and then women and children affairs ministry during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 1996-2001 tenure in government.

She was elected as Member of Parliament from reserved women’s seat (Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj) in the 7th and 9th Parliament.

In 2018, she was awarded Begam Rokeya padak.

Zinatunnesa took part in the Liberation War and in her illustrious carrier, she held important posts in Rajsahi Awami League both in city and district units.

She will be buried in Rajshahi Hetem Kha Graveyeard on Tuesday after Zohor prayers.