India restricted to 229 against England

Defending champions England restricted the hosts India to a mediocre score of 229 runs in the 29th game of the World Cup in Lucknow.

Three of the Indian batters were able to execute their plans as they managed to pick up the total losing nine wickets at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Being asked to bat, India fell under huge pressure losing three wickets in 40 runs. However, skipper Rohit Sharma (87) firmly held another side and made several partnerships including 91-run and 33-run stands along with KL Rahul (39) and Suryakumar Yadav (49) respectively.

Suryakumar then went with some tiny partnerships to set the platform to get 229.

David Willey got the highest three wickets for England while each of Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid picked up two.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.