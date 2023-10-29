India send to bat against England

England have won the toss and opted to field first against India in the 29th match of World Cup 2023 at at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

Both India and England playing squads are remain unchanged.

During the toss, Rohit Sharma said,”We wanted to bat first, we have had a good time batting second. Looks like a good pitch, it’s a new surface which has been relayed here. It has played well for the 100 overs. I mean it’s quite important to think like that but it’s important to get the two points. We have played some good cricket. It’s always good to have a break. It’s nice to come back here and get back into business.”

“We are going to bowl first today. Not anything in particular, it’s a gut decision. It’s a great occasion and hopefully, today we bring our best. Today, we want to put up a good show. We haven’t done ourselves justice, today we want to put up a show and play for pride. Playing in front of a full crowd and against India, it’s a great occasion,” said England captain Jos Buttler.

Playing XI’s:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.