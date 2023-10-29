PM Sheikh Hasina wants to develop Bangladesh enriched with knowledge, science

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said her government wants to build developed Bangladesh enriched with knowledge and science maintaining global standard.

“I want to tell one thing to our teachers and students standing at the Dhaka University that we want to build our country as developed enriched with knowledge and science,” she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing as the Convocation Speaker of the special convocation arranged to confer Honorary Doctor of Laws degree on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (posthumous).

She also urged all to make them worthy as the country’s ongoing developments could never be hampered, reports BSS.

The premier said none should forget that Bangalees are a victorious nation, adding, “We have to stand keeping our head high in the world.”

She said she wanted their children to take the country towards prosperity and development acquiring required knowledge on science.

“We have been doing everything possible for the development of the country. So the progress of the country towards prosperity will not be stopped,” she said.

Briefly describing the development works of her government, she said they have eradicated poverty from Bangladesh ensuring economic progress despite the world has been suffered setback due to the Covid-19 and wars.

“I urge you all to make sure that the country’s advancement is not hampered amid the Covid-19 and wars,” she said.

The premier said all have to remember that the independence of the country had been achieved through huge bloodshed and sacrifices.

“We have to reach its benefit to every house,” she said.

She also said none of the Bangladeshis will not be homeless and landless and remain in darkness.

“We will give light to every house and address to every person,” she said.

Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) and Convocation President Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman announced conferring the Honorary Doctor of Laws degree (posthumous) on the Father of the Nation and handed over it to the prime minister and Bangabandhu’s elder daughter.

After receiving the degree, Sheikh Hasina signed on the degree on behalf of her Father, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Earlier, on her arrival at the venue Dhaka University Central Playground, the prime minister was received by the DU VC.

Sheikh Hasina also witnessed a colorful cultural programme. Two youths mimicked the Father of the Nation by uttering Bangabandhu’s various speeches.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, DU VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad and Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, spoke at the function.

DU Vice-Chancellor (Education) Dr A S M Maksud Kamal read out the citation on the Honorary Doctor of Laws degree conferred on the Father of the Nation.

DU Registrar Prabir Kumer Sarker moderated it.

An audio-visual documentary on the struggles of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Dhaka University was also screened at the function.

At the outset of the programme, the national anthem was played while one minute silence was observed to show respect to Bangabandhu.