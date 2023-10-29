Shami lights up Lucknow as India beat crumbling England

Indian bowlers blitzed out England in a brilliant display under the Lucknow lights to win by 100 runs and continue the host nation’s perfect record at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

In a game that was dominated by the ball, England restricted India to 229/9 in their 50 overs to leave the match in the balance at the midway point.

But an out-of-form England batting line-up disintegrated under the pressure built by India’s inspired pace attack, as Mohammed Shami took 4/22 and Jasprit Bumrah bagged 3/32 to wrap up a convincing victory.

Rohit Sharma’s excellent 87 was the key performance with the bat on the day, holding India’s innings together as wickets fell around him, with the captain going close to a century before being expertly caught in the deep by Liam Livingstone off Adil Rashid.

And KL Rahul (39), Suryakumar Yadav (49) and Jasprit Bumrah (16) ensured the tournament hosts got to a total that gave the bowlers something to work with.

The defending champions had a target of 230 to aim for and had the bonus of dew on the outfield to limit the impact of India’s spinners.

But after the first wicket fell it was a collapse for Jos Buttler’s side, with England losing all ten wickets for just 99 runs in a dispiriting display that leaves them rooted to the bottom of the standings.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

England XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.