Covid Inquiry latest: Boris Johnson aide ‘used disappearing WhatsApps’

Boris Johnson’s former aide turned on disappearing messages on his own phone during the pandemic, the Covid Inquiry was told.

Martin Reynolds turned on the function on WhatsApp on April 15 2021, just weeks before Mr Johnson announced the Covid Inquiry.

Hugo Keith said Mr Reynolds was “plainly discussing Covid related matters” between the moment he turned on the disappearing function on until March 2022.

Mr Reynolds told the Inquiry that he “cannot recall” why he turned on the function, which deletes messages from his phone.