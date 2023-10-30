London police seek public’s help after three shootings

The London police guns and gangs unit is investigating two separate shootings that occurred within an hour of each other this weekend, which they say are unrelated. They’re also probing a third case that was called in Monday morning.

Police say that the first two shootings took place at 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Saturday at homes on Rhine Avenue and Corley Drive respectively. Rhine Avenue is a residential street northwest of the Oxford Street-Highbury Avenue intersection in east London. Corley Drive is a high-end area located northwest of Western University.

Monday morning, police say officers were also called to a business in the 1200-block of Highbury Ave. N. where a shooting occurred. That stretch of Highbury is located near Huron Street.

No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon, and no injuries have been reported, but police have found evidence that a gun was in fact fired at all three locations.

Police were asking those with video surveillance to check the footage for anything suspicious around those times. Anyone with information can call London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (2477).

Including these three incidents, there have been 24 incidents of gunfire in London so far in 2023, resulting in 11 injuries and one death.

In response to a surge in gun violence, London police launched Project SAFE, a three-month investigation into firearms and weapons smuggling that earlier this year led to the seizure of 26 guns and $8.5 million of drugs. Seventy people were charged with a combined 550 offences.

Cyclist killed in collision

One person has died following a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle on Egremont Drive, west of London, on Saturday.

According to Middlesex OPP, officers responded to the collision near Strathroy at about 7:30 p.m. The 37-year-old cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they won’t be identifying the deceased “out of respect for the family’s privacy.”

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The local OPP and its traffic enforcement team continues to investigate.