ECNEC approves 37 projects worth Tk 52,612cr

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved 37 projects worth Tk 52,612 crore, including a Tk 8556.17 crore one, to improve Chattagram-Cox’s Bazar Highway.

The approval came from the ECNEC meeting with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Ministers, state ministers, planning commission members, and secretaries concerned were also present at the meeting on Tuesday at the NEC conference room in the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of the capital.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said a total of 37 projects had been approved in the meeting, involving an overall estimated cost of Tk 52,612 crore.

“Of the total project cost, Tk 21,546.77 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh portion and 1,496.83 crore from the own funds of the departments concerned, while the rest of Tk 2,9568.40 crore comes from external sources as foreign loans,” he said.

Of the 37 approved projects, 27 are new, while 10 others are revised projects.