No option without election on time, says CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Tuesday that there is no option to hold polls on time as per of the constitutional obligation.

“I want to make it clear that the election must be held within the mentioned time. The countrymen should not be in such confusion that the polls will not be held, if the environment is unfavorable.”

The CEC made the statement after meeting with US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas in Agargaon Election Bhaban today.

“Peter Haas wants to know how the polls situation is. We then have made it clear that we have no other option. The Election Commission has to hold elections on time as per the constitutional obligation. Political parties have different options. They may participate in the elections or not,” CEC Habibul Awal said to reporters.

He said that the political parties can participate individually or through alliances. “But we firmly move forward, whether the situation is favorable or not.”