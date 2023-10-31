PAK vs BAN Match Prediction – Who will win?

On October 31, Pakistan (PAK) faces Bangladesh (BAN) in the 31st match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Pakistan currently holds the 6th position on the points table, managing 2 victories in 6 matches. In their recent encounter, they suffered a nail-biting loss to South Africa, falling short by just one wicket. Pakistan set a formidable target of 270 while their pace trio claimed 7 wickets, but regrettably, they couldn’t secure the vital 2 points for their team.

Conversely, Bangladesh’s World Cup journey has taken a downturn, marked by an 87-run defeat to the Netherlands at Eden Gardens on the previous Saturday. Opting to bowl first, Bangladesh’s bowlers effectively limited their opponents to a total of 229 runs. However, their batting performance in the second innings faltered as they were dismissed for a mere 142 runs in 42.2 overs, AFP reports.

Eden Gardens Stadium Pitch Report:

Eden Gardens in Kolkata has consistently offered a well-rounded pitch, yielding an average score of 236 runs. Batsmen have reaped benefits from the ground’s shorter boundaries, enabling them to accumulate runs effectively. Additionally, fast bowlers can exploit early movement with the new ball, while spinners find the pitch conducive for significant turn and grip, making Eden Gardens a favourable venue for them as well.

PAK vs. BAN Probable Playing XI

Pakistan (PAK)

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh (BAN)

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

PAK vs. BAN Probable Best Performers:

Probable Best Batter:

Babar Azam (Pakistan)

The prominent batter has registered three half-centuries in the tournament but has not displayed his typical form. Nonetheless, he appears to be gradually regaining it. While he made a decent showing against India and South Africa, he couldn’t capitalize on good starts in both matches. He is the batter to watch closely in the upcoming clash with Bangladesh.

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

Amidst a day where the Australian batters dominated the Pakistan bowling attack, Shaheen Shah Afridi distinguished himself. Facing an onslaught, Australia amassed a formidable 367 for 9 in their allotted 50 overs. Afridi has been a standout performer, securing 13 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 22.77. Given the favorable conditions for pacers at Eden Gardens, he is likely to be the preferred bowler in the upcoming match.