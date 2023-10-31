‘Two killed’ in Kishoreganj police-BNP clash

Two people were killed after police fired gunshots on a BNP procession in Kishoreganj’s Kuliarchar upazila on Tuesday morning, claimed the party.

The deceased were Rifat, 20, Chhoyshuti Union Chhatra Dal president; and Billal Miah, 30, Krishak Dal president, the BNP claimed, according a Bangla news portal.

More that 50 people were injured, some by bullets, during the clash that took place around 8am at Chhoyshuti Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway, it is learnt.

Kuliarchar upazila BNP president Nurul Millat said, “Police fired gunshots indiscriminately in our peaceful procession. Then Refayet and Billa were killed.”

Billa’s body is on the spot while Rifat’s body was sent to Johurul Islam Medical College Hospital.

After the incident, superintendent of police Md Russel Sheikh visited the spot.

According to Kuliarchar Police Station OC Md Golam Mostafa, the protesters attacked on police members first, leaving 20 injured. Then, to take the situation under control, police fired gunshots.

“One died on the scene, we knew that. But it is not confirmed yet whether he died by bullet or any other reason.”