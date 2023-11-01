NZ vs SA match prediction – Who will win?

Game 32 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 will feature a clash between New Zealand (NZ) and South Africa (SA) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, November 1. South Africa will be coming into the clash on the back of a thrilling victory against Pakistan. Being in brilliant form, South Africa will look to maintain its winning ways.

On the other hand, New Zealand played their last game of the ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia. After a high-scoring encounter, New Zealand succumbed to a loss. However, the Black Caps will be keen on getting back to winning ways, but a clash against the Proteas would not be easy.

Maharashtra International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report:

The surface at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is one that is preferred by the batters. A high-scoring encounter could be quite a possibility on such a surface. Opting to bowl first and chasing down the target could prove to be a wise decision.

NZ vs. SA Probable Playing XI

New Zealand (NZ):

Tom Latham (c & wk), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult

South Africa (SA):

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Lungi Ngidi

NZ vs. SA Probable Best Performers:

Probable Best Batter:

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

New Zealand’s all-rounder Rachin Ravindra could be the best batter in game 32 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Being in sensational form and a century into his last game, Ravindra’s performance with the bat will have many eyes set on him, and it could be interesting to see how he performs against South Africa.

Probable best bowler:

Marco Jansen (South Africa)

South Africa’s Marco Jansen could be the best bowler in Game 32 of the ODI World Cup 2023. Being in brilliant form, Jansen has been consistently taking wickets for the Proteas. With 20 wickets in 10 matches, Jansen’s performance could prove to be key for his side.