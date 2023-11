Quinton de Kock hit his fourth century of the World Cup and Rassie van der Dussen his second as South Africa thrashed New Zealand by 190 runs on Wednesday to take a step closer to the semi-finals.

The Proteas’ commanding 357-4 in Pune was built on De Kock’s 114 and Van der Dussen’s 133.

New Zealand, just days after only narrowly falling short of chasing 389 in a five-run defeat by Australia, were never in the hunt as they collapsed to 167 all out inside 36 overs.