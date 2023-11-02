BNP terrorist party, no dialogue with it: Quader

Terming BNP as a ‘terrorist party,’ Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has ruled out any possibility of holding dialogue with BNP saying the party has already proved itself a terrorist one so that any talks cannot be held with the party.

“BNP has already proven that it is a terrorist party. Dialogue cannot be held with such a terrorist party. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier stated that and now I am also saying it,” he said.

He was addressing a press conference at the Secretariat in the capital which was arranged to brief about the inauguration of metro-rail from Agargaon to Motijheel section.

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges minister, said BNP itself foiled its movement as the party isolated itself from people by carrying out two incidents.

They carried out attack on chief justice’s residence and killed a police member in broad daylight, he said.

About the elections, he said following the constitutional provision, polls will be held within 90 days before January 24 when the government’s tenure will end.

The Election Commission will announce the date as it’s the jurisdiction of the constitutional institution, he added.

About the United Nations statement over Bangladesh, the minister said in reality the world forum cannot play effective role in Gaza and Sudan which are their major responsibilities. So, the UN has no time to pay heed to Bangladesh, he said.