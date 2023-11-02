IND vs SL match prediction – Who will win?

Game 33 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 will feature a clash between India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2. Sri Lanka will be coming into the clash on the back of a loss against Afghanistan in their previous game. Both sides faced each other in the 30th game of the marquee event, where Afghanistan managed to inch away with a seven-wicket victory.

On the other hand, Team India is unbeaten in the tournament currently. Having played six games in the tournament so far, India has registered brilliant wins in every clash, and they would be keen on continuing their winning run against Sri Lanka.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report:

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is expected to be a batter’s paradise when India and Sri Lanka take centre stage. A high-scoring encounter can be expected on such a pitch. Therefore opting to bowl first and having a target in sight could prove to be a wise decision at this venue.

IND vs SL Probable Playing XI

India (IND):

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (SL):

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, and Dilshan Madushanka

IND vs SL Probable Best Performers:

Probable Best Batter:

Rohit Sharma (India)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma could be the best batter in game 33 of the ODI World Cup 2023. Having scored 479 runs in his last eight games, Rohit has been in sensational form as of late and is one of the most consistent run-getters for the Men in Blue. His knock against Sri Lanka could prove to be crucial.

Probable best bowler:

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be the best bowler in game 33 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Being in sensational form, Bumrah’s spell could pose serious problems for Sri Lanka. With 19 wickets in his last nine games, Bumrah has been more dangerous than ever.