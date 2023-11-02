PM Sheikh Hasina joins BFUJ representative conf at Press Club

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has joined a representative conference of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) as the chief guest at Jatiya Press Club.

She went to the press club at 11am on Thursday.

BFUJ President Omar Faruque chaired the conference.

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud will address the conference as the special guest.

Later, a working session of the apex body of the country’s journalists will be held at the same venue at 3pm.