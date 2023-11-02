Popular small screen actress Humaira Himu dies

Popular actress of small screen Humaira Himu died on Thursday.

Ahsan Habib Nasim, president of Ovinoy Shilpi Sangsad, has confirmed it.

He said doctors pronounced Himu as dead when she was taken to a hospital at Uttara in the capital. “I’m going to hospital and then be able to tell in details.”

Humaira Himu was seen in many television dramas. Of those, DB, Sonaghat, Chairman Bari, Batighar and Shone Na Se Shone Na were very popular. She also entered filmdom through ‘Amar Bondhu Rashed’ film. The plot of the film was based on the War of Liberation of 1971 and her acting in the film received positive criticism from film critics