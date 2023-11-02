RMG workers block road in Mirpur again

Demanding a minimum basic salary of Tk 23,000, the agitating garment workers took position in Mirpur of the capital on Thursday for the fourth consecutive day.

At 8am, they first brought out a procession in Mirpur-10 and, later, was going ahead towards Mirpur-12 bus stand.

A chase and counter-chase took place between the RMG workers and the police in Mirpur-12. The workers then again returned to Mirpur-10, the eye witnesses said.

Currently they are staying in front of Purabi Cinema Hall.

Pallabi Police Station officer-in-charge Mahfuzur Rahman said, “We are trying to remove them from the road.”

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been deployed in the are to ensure security.

Workers of several garment factories have been demonstrating for the past few days, demanding a minimum basic salary of Tk 23,000, in Dhaka and elsewhere.