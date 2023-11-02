UK braced for floods with 80 warnings in place

More than 80 flood warnings are in place across the UK as Storm Ciaran moves northwards after battering southern England.

In an update on Thursday afternoon, the Environment Agency has declared 82 areas of the country are at risk of flooding, up from 54 earlier in the day.

In Dorset, a holiday park had to be evacuated after static homes became swamped with firefighters using an inflatable boat to rescue people.

While the AA warned motorists not to drive in the worst hit areas of southern England amid widespread disruption on roads and railways across the country.

Hundreds of schools were closed across the country and thousands left without power after gusts of up to 80mph buffeted the country overnight and Thursday morning.