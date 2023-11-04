Australia knock England out with 33-run victory

Australia sealed an impressive victory by 33 runs over England in the 36th game of the World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The five-time world champions managed to defend the mediocre 286 runs bowling out the defending champions for 253 runs on Saturday. After the defeat, England have now completely knocked out of the tournament.

In reply to 286, England faced an early blow losing their first wicket without adding any runs on the board, and it was deepen after another wicket was fallen in 19 runs.

However, turned back with an 84-run stand between Dawid Malan (50) and Ben Stokes (64) in the third wicket but lost two more wickets in a span of three runs, being on 106/4 after 25.1 overs.

Stokes then made another partnership with Moeen Ali (42) for 63 runs to ease the target recovering from the collapse.

After termination of the partnership, England kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Tail-enders Chris Woakes (32), David Willey (15) and Adil Rashid (20) tried to take chances at the end from the Australian bowlers but they had to stop at 253 runs.

Adam Zampa was the pick of the Aussie bowlers by picking up three wickets conceding just 21 runs in 10 overs. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins bagged two wickets each while Marcus Stoinis got one.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for a respectable 286 runs despite having a chance to cross the 300 mark.

Being asked to bat, Australia were sent to the back-foot losing two early wickets in 38 runs. Steven Smith (44) and Marnus Labuschagne (71) held the innings and made a 75-run stand between them.

However, the Aussies again lost a couple of wickets within four runs and fell under pressure. After that, Cameron Green (47) and Marcus Stoinis (35) built another rescuing stand of 61 runs to put the team in a comfortable position.

Australia kept losing momentum after the partnership had been broken as batters departed at regular intervals. Adam Zampa (29) added some notable runs at the end to ensure the score reached near the 300 mark.

Chris Woakes was the pick of the English bowlers taking four wickets haul while each of Mark Wood and Adil Rashid got two.

Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.