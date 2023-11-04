New Zealand lose to Pakistan even having 401 on board

Pakistan have finally been announced as the winner of the rain-affected 35th game in the World Cup in the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method in Bengaluru.

The men in green were well ahead by 21 runs before rain arrived for the second time at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. The on-field umpires, at last, had to terminate the match.

Pakistan were nicely chasing the huge 402 target set by New Zealand with the brilliant hundred by left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman.

The hard-hitter batter picked up his 11th ODI century only from 63 balls which was the fastest by any Pakistani batter in the World Cup.

He made an unbeaten 194-run stand with skipper Babar Azam after losing their first wicket in six runs and firmly relied to the Kiwi bowlers, putting the team in a comfortable position to clinch the victory.

Fakhar hit a stormy 126 runs from 81 balls with 11 sixes and eight fours while Babar remained unbeaten for 66 from 63 balls with two sixes and six fours.

The match was halted twice due to rain. After the arrival of the rain for the first time, the game was reduced to 41 overs. Then Pakistan were quickly moving toward victory with 200/1 in the 26th over but the rain came for the second time and stopped the play again.

After waiting for a long time, the on-field umpires announced the winner of the match where Pakistan won by 21 runs.

Tim Southee took only one wicket for New Zealand.

Earlier, New Zealand posted a mammoth 401 run with an outstanding century hit by Rachin Ravindra.

Electing to field, Pakistan did not start well with the ball against New Zealand. Their choice of going with an all-seam attack of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Mohammad Wasim Jnr did not pay off as they ended up conceding 401 in their 50 overs.

On the other hand, the BlackCaps have absolutely annihilated Pakistan’s bowling attack and went all guns blazing right from the start. The 180 stand between Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson set the platform for a colossal total. Mitchell, Chapman, Phillips, Santner all contributed and didn’t let the intensity drop at any stage.

New Zealand scored above 9 in the last 20 overs while Pakistan looked out of sorts. Runs came at ease throughout the innings especially when Ravindra and Williamson went into overdrive, the duo gorged and feasted on runs and didn’t stop until it driped down their chins.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.